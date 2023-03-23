PT president, Gleisi Hoffmann, said that the high rate only benefits “rentiers and those who do not produce”

President’s Allies Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) criticized the decision of BC (Central Bank) to keep the interest rate at 13.75% per annum. The main target was the president of the monetary authority, Roberto Campos Neto.

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddaddeclared that the statement released by the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) was “very worrying”. Haddad said that the decision could compromise the fiscal result. “[O comunicado do Copom] opens perspectives that are not what we wanted”he stated.

The government has been giving statements contrary to the Central Bank and the president of the bank, Campos Neto, since the beginning of his mandate. President Lula has already criticized the current rate and Campos Neto several times. On Tuesday (21.Mar.2023), Lula said that he will continue to hit the monetary authority so that interest rates are reduced.

PT president and federal deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR), said that Campos Neto’s monetary policy “already defeated” and that the high rate only benefits the “rentiness and those who do not produce”.

The Minister of Agrarian Development, Paulo Teixeirasaid that the BC president will go down in history as the “world champion of the highest interest rates in the world”.

The leader of the Government in Congress, Randolph Rodrigues (Rede-AP), said that the BC’s decision “is frustrating, unjustifiable and incompatible”. She stated that it looks more like a “political decision”.

the federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP) called the BC’s decision “absurd” and said that the Finance and Taxation Committee of the House will summon the president of the monetary authority to provide clarification.

the federal deputy Lindbergh Farias (PT-RJ) was another to criticize BC. Said it’scowardice” keep the interest rate at 13.75%. He also stated that Campos Neto will need to explain the decision. “Either give up sabotaging Brazil or I will defend your resignation immediately”he declared.

The CUT (Central Única dos Trabalhadores) said that the decision “reveals Copom’s complete submission to the interests of the rentiers”.

“Evident boycott by the president of the Central Bank to the efforts of all those who work for the resumption of activities and economic growth, generating jobs and income distribution”, says an excerpt. Here’s the full of the note (33 KB).

the federal deputy Erika Kokay (PT-DF) stated that the BC measure will only “benefits bankers and the market”.

the federal deputy Ivan Valente (Psol-SP) mocked the bank’s independence. “Whom does the “independent” Central Bank serve? It is not for the population, Selic at the heights only helps bankers”he declared.