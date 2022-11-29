By Ricardo Brito

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – Allies of president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva began discussions in search of votes and have already appealed to Senator Carlos Portinho (PL-MG), leader of Jair Bolsonaro’s government, seeking support for the Transition PEC , which began formally processing this Tuesday morning in the Senate.

Senator-elect Wellington Dias (PT-PI), appointed by the transition team to deal with Budget issues, was at the government leadership’s office to speak with Portinho earlier. He was accompanied by the leader of the PT in the Senate, Paulo Rocha (PA), but left without speaking to the press at the end of the meeting.

The intention of Lula’s allies, according to a source, is to seek consolidation and expansion of support for the Transition PEC with the objective of guaranteeing a quick vote in the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ) and in the Senate plenary. In the most optimistic scenario, the idea would be to try to vote on the proposal at the CCJ as early as this Wednesday – although the matter does not even have a rapporteur appointed by the commission.

The expectation behind the scenes is that the chairman of the commission, senator Davi Alcolumbre (União-AP), appoints himself as rapporteur for the proposal.

The PEC began processing in the morning with 28 signatures from senators –one more than the regimental minimum required– and in the early afternoon it had the support of 33 senators.

PROTOCOL

The proposal was filed the day before by Senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), who is also the general rapporteur for next year’s Budget. The initiative was endorsed by senators from the MDB, PSD, PT, PDT, Pros, Cidadania, Podemos, Rede and PP. For now, no senator from the PL, Bolsonaro’s party, has subscribed to the article, which does not mean that during the vote a parliamentarian from the party cannot support it.

The PEC makes an exception to the spending ceiling rule of 175 billion reais for four years to fund Bolsa Família. In line with the draft presented by the government transition team two weeks ago, the text also provides that 6.5% of excess government revenue can be applied to public investments without accounting in the fiscal norm from next year. In 2023, that amount would be 23 billion reais.

Earlier, Castro said in a note that, with sufficient signatures, negotiations will continue to approve the proposal as quickly as possible. He cited the fact that the new block made by the Bolsonaro government of 1.7 billion reais in the Ministry of Education shows how much the country’s budget is in deficit in several areas.

“Without the PEC, we will have no money, for example, for the public health network, for the Popular Pharmacy program, for the purchase of vaccines, for education at all levels, for school lunches, for popular housing programs , for road maintenance, for security, for the readjustment of the minimum wage and public servants, for compliance with the Aldir Blanc 2 and Paulo Gustavo Laws, for the areas of science and technology, including the research area, in short, for almost nothing!” he said.

“Not to mention that only with the PEC will we be able to take Brazil off the hunger map again, guaranteeing BRL 600 from Bolsa Família and another BRL 150 per child up to 6 years old. We are going to rebuild the country with fiscal and social responsibility”, she reinforced.

The senator and other members of the MDB met the day before with president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to discuss the proposal, among other matters.

Despite having been presented opening an exception to the spending ceiling for four years, in the negotiations there are senators who have defended that the PEC be valid for two years or just one year. Allies of the president-elect admit that the four-year term can be changed during the course of the procedure.

WAY

The matter will be dealt with initially by the CCJ and then by the full Senate. If approved, it will proceed to the Chamber of Deputies, the Legislative House in which there is an articulation to shorten its rite and it will go directly to the plenary, attached to another PEC that is already ready for voting.

In each of the Legislative Houses, the proposal needs a plenary vote of three-fifths of the deputies and senators in two rounds of voting each.

The transition team and allies are rushing to try to approve the proposal by the middle of next month, in time to guarantee the extension of the social benefit from January and also to approve next year’s Budget.