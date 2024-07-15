Ambassador Celso Amorim, special advisor to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) for international affairs, stated that the attack on former US President Donald Trump this weekend does not mean that he has guaranteed a victory for him in this year’s election.

Amorim is traveling to the United States this week to attend academic events and meet with Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser. The trip comes days after Trump was injured in a shooting at a rally in Pennsylvania.

The influence of the attack on the American election, in which current President Joe Biden is being pressured to withdraw his candidacy due to his health condition, is still being studied, but Trump supporters believe it will give a strong boost to the Republican campaign.

“It is difficult at this point to assess the effect that this attack will have. We do not know all the circumstances. We do not even know who the Democratic candidate will be. […] Obviously Trump supporters will try to take advantage of that photo of him covered in blood, that’s for sure,” Amorim said in an interview with Newspaper published this Sunday (14).

According to Celso Amorim, it will still be necessary to wait for the next polls to determine how both voters and electoral college delegates should behave. This, in fact, is a complicating factor in the ambassador’s view.

“No survey guarantees anything in any election, but in the US it is even more difficult, because having more votes does not necessarily guarantee victory,” he pointed out.

The ambassador, however, confirmed President Lula’s position of supporting a victory for Joe Biden, despite his delicate health conditions. He sees the Democrat as having a vision “more similar” to the Brazilian government.

“Of course we identify more with Biden, who even defended democracy in Brazil, in addition to having an economic and social policy more similar to what we want to have. We also have some differences in foreign policy, which is natural,” he added.

Lula has frequently defended Biden’s continuity, but says that he is the one who must decide whether he is fit to continue with the candidacy or not. The American president has been under pressure to give up the presidential race, especially after the debate with Trump in which he was slower to react.

“I personally like Biden, I’ve met him several times. I think he has a problem, he’s moving more slowly, taking longer to respond to things. But Biden is the one who knows what Biden’s conditions are,” Lula said in a recent interview.

The Brazilian president, who condemned the attack on Trump this weekend, is a staunch critic of the Republican. He even called him a “lying citizen” and stated that the election in the United States “depending on who wins, could make the world better or worse.”

“The world needs to become more human, supportive, fraternal, more humanistic. People are very angry, very irritated,” he said.