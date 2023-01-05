The President’s Press Officer Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), José Chrispiniano, took responsibility for the idea of ​​vetoing the presence of journalists at the traditional presidential inauguration cocktail at the Itamaraty Palace, on the night of January 1, 2023. According to him, it was his initiative to ban professionals of the press at the event. he ended up being “outvote”.

“I defended not inviting journalists. ended up deciding [convidar] because the president and other people thought that a journalist had to be invited because of tradition. I was outvoted.” told the Power360 this Thursday (5.jan.2023).

O Power360 revealed on January 2 that the initiative for the veto had come from the first lady, Janja Lula da Silva. In the end, the understanding prevailed that media professionals should be invited, as is customary at these events.

Although Chrispiniano claims to be responsible for the attempt to ban professionals from the press, the Power360 maintains the information published on January 2, in the report with the title “Janja wanted to veto journalists at Lula’s cocktail party at Itamaraty”.

According to Chrispiniano, the criteria for choosing the guests are subjective, which caused discussion.

“Because it wasn’t an accreditation thing, in which all vehicles would be. In the end, journalists came in, it was even confusing. In the end, the one who didn’t circulate was Lula himself, who couldn’t circulate because there were too many people. But those decisions are my responsibility. I take care of that in the advisory”, said.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

According to Power360 found out, the first lady did not want the presence of journalists at the cocktail party because the professionals could embarrass part of those present, who would not behave spontaneously in this type of event. This type of ceremony, however, has a political character and has nothing to do with a meeting between friends.

About 30 journalists were invited directly by Lula’s campaign command. All the names were taken to Janja, who wanted to know in advance who the media professionals would be in attendance.

At these cocktail parties, ministers and other officials have leverage to hand out invitations. In the case of professionals from Power360, which were not invited by Lula's campaign command, the invitations came from other authorities that are part of the PT government.

Janja’s attempt to limit the participation of journalists in the cocktail upset PT members and allies. It would be unprecedented to veto the presence of professionals. Therefore, there was a reassessment of the decision and it was decided to release the presence.