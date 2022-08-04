





Research released this Thursday (4) by PoderData points out that Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is ahead of Bolsonaro (PL), but that the difference between the two in the second round has decreased.

According to the poll, carried out between July 31 and August 2, Lula appears with 50% of voting intentions in the second round, against 40% for Bolsonaro, a margin of ten percentage points.

Haddad and PT members close to Lula defend support for Freixo

Bolsonaro cancels trip to Fiesp and cancels dinner with businessmen

Lula leads with 44% and Bolsonaro adds 32%; PT’s numerical advantage decreases, shows Genial/Quaest survey

This margin, however, is smaller than in the last survey carried out by the entity, between July 17th and 19th, when it was 13 points: 51% to 38%.

The survey also points out that 5% would vote blank or annul the vote in the second round and 4% are undecided.

According to PoderData, 3,500 interviews were carried out in 322 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation, with a margin of error of 2 percentage points. Data were collected through calls to cell phones and landlines.







