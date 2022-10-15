PT said that the current president’s campaign act was “mixed up” compared to his; see photos

the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN) participated in an act in Recife this Friday (14.Oct.2022) and gathered about 4,746 people, according to an estimate by the Power 360. the current president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was in the capital of Pernambuco the day before. It gathered approximately 1,791 people attended.

Lula called the chief executive’s rally “mix”.

Here are the photos of the count made by the Power 360 in both events:

SLAUGHTER ACT



reproduction/social networks – 14.Oct.2022 An act in favor of Lula in Recife passes through the Duarte Coelho bridge, where the Galo da Madrugada is traditionally installed during carnival; Poder360 separated the image into quadrants and manually counted how many people can be seen in each one

BOLSONARO ACT



reproduction/social networks – 13.Oct.2022 Bolsonaro meets with supporters on Av. Boa Viagem, in Recife, opposite the Transamérica Prestige hotel; the image, taken from the top of a building, was divided into 10 quadrants. Poder360 manually counted how many people appear in each one

O Power 360 calculated the audience in areas with higher and lower density of people. After reviewing available videos and images recorded during the act.

The main photo used by this digital newspaper is a record posted on twitterin the case of the Lula event, and a print of a video, in Bolsonaro’s.

People were numbered one by one. For more distant places, where it was not possible to see people accurately, and below the Brazilian flag, the average number of people in the quadrant was used.

SQUID IN REEF

the former president said that the fate of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) “is traced” and that he must have “humility of, on January 1st, putting the banner [presidencial] on my neck”.

The 2 compete for the Presidency of the Republic in the 2nd round of elections. According to PT, the current chief executive used the public machine like no other president to try to get reelected, but he will still be defeated at the polls.

“If you add up all the presidents of the Republic, all together did not spend half of what Bolsonaro is spending”said.

BOLSONARO IN RECIFE

In his speech in Recife, Bolsonaro said that Lula will be defeated in the 2nd round of the election and that the PT received the majority of votes from prisoners in Brazil. “A thief’s place is in jail”, he stated.

The president also declared that the government will relieve the payroll of the health area, which is not included in the list of the 17 sectors currently benefited. The Chief Executive claimed to have suggested the proposal to the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes.

The government extended the exemption for 17 sectors of the economy until the end of 2023. According to the president, the initial idea of ​​the economic team was to extend it for 1 year. The measure allows companies to replace the social security contribution, of 20% on employees’ salaries, with a rate on gross revenue, which varies from 1% to 4.5%.

POWERDATA

Search PowerDate held from the 9th to the 11th of October 2022 shows Lula with 52% of valid voting intentions against 48% for Bolsonaro in the 2nd round race for the Presidency of the Republic. Both maintained the rates recorded in the last weekindicating a stable scenario.

The rates consider valid votes – those given to a candidate, excluding blanks and nulls. That’s how the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) will release the results on October 30.

The survey was carried out by PowerDatewith resources from Power 360, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 5,000 interviews in 347 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation from October 9 to 11, 2022. The margin of error is 1.5 percentage points for a 95% confidence interval. The TSE registration is BR-09241/2022. Learn more about the methodology by reading this text. The dissemination of results is done in an editorial partnership with the TV Cultura.