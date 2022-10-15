PT gathered around 4,800 people on a walk in the capital of Pernambuco

Former President and presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN) this Friday (14.Oct.2022) gathered a crowd in the center of Recife. As estimated the Power 360about 4,746 people were present during the walk in the capital of Pernambuco.

The act started in Treze de Maio Park, in the central area of Recife and continued along Rua do Hospício and Avenidas Conde da Boa Vista, Guararapes and Dantas Barreto. The event ended at Praça do Carmo.

As in most of North East, the former president won in Recife. In the 1st round, he won 54.03% of the valid votes in the city.

O Power 360 calculated the audience in areas with higher and lower density of people. After analyzing available videos and images recorded during the act, it is possible to say that the agglomeration had about 4,746 people.

The main photo used by this digital newspaper is a record posted on twitteron what PT was crossing the Duarte Coelho Bridge in the capital of Pernambuco. People were numbered one by one. For more distant places, where it was not possible to see people accurately, and below the Brazilian flag, the average number of people in the quadrant was used.

Next, the image divided into 10 quadrants and with the number of people inside each rectangle:

