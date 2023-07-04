Project started in 2010 at the end of the Lula government 2 and had the initial stretch granted in 2021 for completion of the works

Announced as the 1st work of the new PAC (Growth Acceleration Program) that will be launched by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), Fiol (West-East Integration Railroad) was awarded to the private sector at auction in the management of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The work began in December 2010, at the end of the Lula 2 government.

The auction guaranteed the construction and operation of section 1 of the railroad by Bamin (Bahia Mineração). The company is responsible for connecting the cities of Caetité and Ilhéus in Bahia, totaling 537 kilometers in length. The mining company operates an iron ore mine in the region.

Bamin acquired the railway section in 2021, with a bid of BRL 32.73 million. At the time, the company was the only one to bid in the event and the grant amount offered was exactly the minimum determined by the government. The concession is valid for 35 years.

This Monday (July 3, 2023), the service order was given for another batch of works by Bamin, between Ilhéus and Aiquara, with 127 km. At the ceremony, President Lula promised to include the work in the new PAC, expected to be released in the coming days.

The president criticized the company’s deadline for completing the stretch in 36 months: “Work a little overtime, work on the weekend, if necessary, so that we can open soon. Otherwise, we run the risk of another ‘bad thing’ coming back in this country, and it [Fiol] stand still again. So, let’s try to inaugurate this work soon”, he said.

Watch the full event (1h24min5s):

The total route planned for Fiol exceeds 1,500 kilometers. In addition to the stretch granted to Bamin, the railroad has two others, one of which has not yet started. The snippets are:

section 1 : Ilhéus (BA) to Caetité (BA) – 537 km stretch granted since 2021 by Bamin. Currently under construction by the company.

: Ilhéus (BA) to Caetité (BA) – 537 km stretch granted since 2021 by Bamin. Currently under construction by the company. section 2 : Caetité (BA) to Barreiras (BA) – with works in progress by Infra SA, a federal state company.

: Caetité (BA) to Barreiras (BA) – with works in progress by Infra SA, a federal state company. Section 3: Barreiras (BA) to Figueirópolis (TO) – not started. It must receive resources from the new PAC.

At the ceremony of this 2nd, Minister Rui Costa (Casa Civil) informed that the federal government will be responsible for building the section of the work that will connect Bahia to Goiás.

“The president determined, and this project will compose the new PAC, the new development plan. Until Caetité, it will be played in this concession contract by Bamin. And from Caetité to Mara Rosa, in Goiás, we are going to play within the PAC project“, said the minister, former governor of Bahia.

When the works started in 2010, the prediction was that stretch 1 of Fiol would be ready by December 2012. The work went through the administrations Dilma Rousseff (PT), Michel Temer (MDB) and Bolsonaro, who auctioned the stretch 1.

Fiol will connect the future Porto Sul (in Ilhéus) to the municipality of Figueirópolis (Tocantins), at which point it will connect with the North-South Railroad. The railway integration will consolidate a corridor for the flow of ore from the southern region of the State and grain from the western region.