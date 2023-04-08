Former president used the slogan “O Brasil Voltou” in May 2018, in celebration of his 2 years of government

The government’s new campaign Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to commemorate the 100 days of management repeats the slogan used by the former president Michel Temer (MDB).

The new PT slogan is #OBrasilVoltou and was previously used in the commemoration of 2 years of government by the emedebista in 2018. The former president took over the Presidency of the Republic after the impeachment of Dilma Rousseff (PT). He is often the target of criticism from PT allies and has been called “scammer” by Lula.

At the time, Temer’s slogan would be: “The Brazil is back, 20 years in 2”. However, the ambiguity caused by the comma caused controversy on social networks and made the Presidency ceremonial at the time opt for another version. The date of Temer’s arrival in power was included. It was left: “May/2016 – May/2018: Brazil is back”.



Before the slogan become the butt of jokes, however, Temer was working his line on top of this “brand”. “In 2 years, we have done things that were expected 20 years ago”, said the emedebist.

At the time, Temer referred to the “return” of Brazil as the departure of the PT from power. Today, it’s the opposite. Lula, when saying that Brazil is back, is referring to the return of his party to the Presidency.

The campaign video released by Lula for the 100 days of his 3rd term lasts 1 minute. Depicts themes of diversity and technology. Emphasizes theback from respect here inside and outside”. It defends the plurality of divine beliefs. It shows images of nature and Brazilians.

The narration of the video says that “it returned” international respect, the value of culture, care for the environment, health protection and respect for all beliefs. “The Brazil that loves its land, its culture, its nature, its people has returned. He returned to care and do more, much more, for each Brazilian man and woman, uniting care and growth, people and development. Respect here inside and outside. Brazil came back to do more for our people”, says the narration. The video ends with the official government slogan: “Brazil, union and reconstruction”.

Watch (1min10):