Hashtag refers to the PT number on the polls; this Saturday (Aug 13), Lula reached 4 million followers on Twitter

Netizens and PT politicians took the matter “#LulaDay”, in honor of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN), for the most commented on Twitter this Saturday (13.Aug.2022). During the movement, Lula reached 4 million followers on the platform.

The subject was the 5th most commented on Twitter until this Saturday afternoon, with about 54,400 tweets. The date for the celebration is a reference to the party number on the ballot box in the 50 days prior to the 1st round of the election.

On his Instagram profile, Lula published a video informing the date and published the hashtag in the caption of the publication.

“Hey guys. Today is the 13th. There are 50 days left for the elections”said the PT in video published this Saturday.

During the morning of this Saturday, Lula participated in a live alongside the deputy André Janones (Forward). During the broadcast, the PT member again said that he will keep the value of Auxílio Brasil at R$ 600 if elected in October.

Lula also asked people to withdraw the benefit created by the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to buy food. He also defended the creation of a set of public policies aimed at rural producers, micro-entrepreneurs and the unemployed.

The conversation was broadcast live on PT’s YouTube and Janones’ Facebook. As of 11:48 am, it had been watched on both platforms by 80,374,000 people.