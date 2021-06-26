If elections were held this week, former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) would defeat Jair Bolsonaro (no party) in the second round. Lula appears with 44% of voting intentions, and the current president with 39%, according to the EXAME/IDEIA poll. The survey heard 1,200 people between the 22nd and 24th of June. The interviews were carried out by telephone, with calls to both residential landlines and cell phones.

By region, Lula beats Bolsonaro in the Northeast (51% X 35%), Southeast (47% X 37%), and in the North (41% X 34%). The situation is inverted in favor of the current president in the Midwest (64% X 25%), and in the South (40% X 33%). By age group, Bolsonaro only wins among those aged between 30 and 39 years (44% to 40%).

+ Lula would win in the 1st round; half of the electorate negatively evaluates Bolsonaro

+ Rudy Giuliani’s law license suspended after false accusations over Trump’s election

+ Bolsonaro: I don’t believe in electoral research; that’s why we want auditable vote

In the first round poll, Lula appears ahead of Bolsonaro, but with a tight margin (22% X 19%). Right behind them is Ciro Gomes (PDT), with 6%, Sergio Moro (no party) and João Dória (PSDB), both with 2%, Luiz Henrique Mandetta (DEM) and Tasso Jereissati (PSDB), both with 1% of the voting intentions.

The survey was carried out with a spontaneous approach, without the candidates being previously presented. Still in the first round, 42% of people polled in a spontaneous question answered that they do not know who to vote for.

The survey also tested the candidates’ rejection. Lula and Bolsonaro lead the index, with 37% and 40%, respectively. The other candidates are in the range of 25%.

