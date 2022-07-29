





By Lisandra Paraguassu

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Already in the midst of party conventions, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), leader in electoral polls, may still garner more support in the first round, with negotiations underway with pre-candidate Luciano Bivar ( União Brasil) and candidate André Janones (Avante).

According to sources heard by Reuters, the withdrawal of the two, who could support Lula in the first round, is well underway.

President of União Brasil, Bivar was already willing to give up his candidacy in exchange for a candidacy for deputy in his state, Pernambuco. The decision has not yet been taken because, today, Bivar would not have the votes to guarantee his election, explained two sources.

An early evening meeting in Recife between Bivar and Senator Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE), father of Deputy Fernando Coelho Filho (União-PE), would try to find the space to try to guarantee Bivar’s election, since the União Brasil normally only elects two deputies in the state – vacancies that, today, must be held by Coelho Filho and Mendonça Filho.

According to one of the sources, Bivar, at the moment, would be more interested in being elected deputy and supporting Lula in the first round, but the decision depends on local negotiations.

Support, however, would be personal, while regional directorates would be free to close local agreements.

“This is the trend. Part of the party must go along. What happens is that those who care about democracy need to unite, it doesn’t matter if it’s center, center-right, left. The country comes first,” said one of the sources, linked to the president of União Brasil.

Despite the party’s resources and TV time, the candidacy is not competitive: Bivar rarely crossed the line in polls.

JANONES

On the other hand, Avante’s candidate, deputy André Janones, admitted that he should talk to Lula and give up his candidacy in support of the former president. With 2% of the voting intentions, Janones admitted to the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper that his candidacy has no electoral viability and that he should talk to Lula soon to settle points of his government program that he would like to see included in the PT program, as the maintenance of the aid Brazil of 600 reais.

“I don’t want positions, not even ministries. I want my proposals to be taken up by someone who has a better chance in the election”, wrote Janones on his Twitter account.

Unlike Bivar, Janones must bring Lula’s party support, not just his people, and be a candidate for reelection as a federal deputy.

According to a source close to Lula, the conversation should take place next week, but the agreement is taken for granted. Earlier, this Friday, both exchanged messages via Twitter that showed affinity.

“Bolsonaro blocked me, Ciro refused to meet with me, Tebet completely ignored my existence, while the one leading the research publicly asked to talk to me. Humility and democracy go hand in hand. Invitation accepted,” Janones wrote on Twitter.

Lula replied: “Agreed. Politics is done with dialogue and bringing people together for the common good. I’ll call you.”



