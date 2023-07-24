President once again defended equal pay at an ABC Metallurgist Union event

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) again defended this Sunday (23.Jul.2023) equal pay between men and women. Cited the approval and sanction of the law 14,611, of 2023, which determines the equal payment of functions regardless of gender. The Chief of the Federal Executive participated in an event at the SindmetalABC (Sindicato dos Metalúrgicos do ABC), in São Paulo.

“Women no longer want to be treated as second-class citizens, nor as objects of bed and table. The woman has to be treated as a subject of history”declared the president.

Lula stated that the woman “he is where he wants, does what he wants and participates in what he wants”. At that moment, the first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, stood up to applaud the president.

The SindmetalABC event took place in the municipality of São Bernardo do Campo, in São Paulo. Before attending, the president had to undergo medical treatment at the Sírio Libanês hospital to alleviate back pain.

