Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 19/11/2023 – 23:00

The Brazilian president, however, avoided mentioning the name of ultra-liberal Javier Milei in his message. Bolsonaristas celebrate results. The president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, wished this Sunday (11/19) “good luck” and “success” to the new Argentine government, avoiding directly mentioning the winner of the presidential election, the ultraliberal populist Javier Milei .

“I wish the new government good luck and success. Argentina is a great country and deserves all our respect. Brazil will always be available to work together with our Argentine brothers”, wrote Lula on the X network.

“Democracy is the voice of the people, and it must always be respected. My congratulations to Argentine institutions for conducting the electoral process and to the Argentine people who participated in the electoral day in an orderly and peaceful manner”, added Lula.

Javier Milei was elected president of Argentina after defeating government leader Sergio Massa in the second round. Throughout the Argentine campaign, Lula avoided commenting directly on the candidates, but, behind the scenes, the Brazilian government preferred a victory for Massa, fearing possible impacts of Milei’s agenda on Mercosur.

During the campaign, Milei called the bloc that has Brazil, Uruguay, Paraguay and Argentina as partners a “defective customs union” and said that he intended to lead Argentina to “follow its own path”.

Furthermore, in an interview with a Peruvian journalist during the second round campaign, Milei stated that, if elected, he did not intend to meet with Lula as he considered him “corrupt” and “communist”.

Scholarship holders celebrate Milei’s victory

This Sunday, several members of the Brazilian extreme right celebrated the ultraliberal’s victory.

Former president Jair Bolsonaro, with whom Milei was often compared during the campaign, wrote that “hope is shining again in South America”. “May these good winds reach the United States and Brazil so that honesty, progress and freedom return to all of us.”

According to the newspaper O Globo, Bolsonaro intends to participate in Milei’s inauguration, scheduled for December 10th.

Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), son of former president Bolsonaro, also published a message of congratulations to the Argentine.

“Congratulations, Milei. May God light your path to the presidency. Casa Rosada will bring gigantic challenges, but I’m sure you’ll do your best for Argentina. Little by little we are defeating the left and communism in Latin America. May Argentina be an example and just the first of many changes for the better on our continent. Milei is a decisive step towards freedom in Latin America!”

Senator Sergio Moro (União-PR), in turn, mentioned the Argentina team’s victory in the last World Cup when commenting on the election result. “Argentina won two World Cups in a row. Luck and success now for Milei”, wrote Moro.

Repercussion in Latin America

After the result, the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, on the left, lamented that in Argentina “the extreme right” had won and stated that Milei’s election was “sad news for Latin America”.

“The extreme right has won in Argentina, it is the decision of its society. Sad for Latin America and we will soon see… neoliberalism no longer has proposals for society, it cannot respond to humanity’s current problems”, wrote Petro on the social network X.

In Chile, President Gabriel Boric, also on the left, was more restrained and said he was willing to “collaborate” with the new Argentine government.

“I salute Javier Milei for his triumph and Sergio Massa for his dignified recognition of defeat. I wish the Argentine people the best and know that they will always count on our respect and support”, wrote the president on the X network. “As president of Chile I will work tirelessly to keep our sister nations united and collaborating for the well-being of all and all.”

The Peruvian government, in turn, expressed its “warm congratulations” to Milei and welcomed “the democratic vocation manifested by the Argentine people in this successful electoral journey.”

“Peru expresses its warm congratulations to Milei on his election as President of the Argentine Republic. In wishing him every success in his administration, he renews his commitment to continue strengthening the historic ties of friendship and cooperation that unite our countries”, indicated the Peruvian Presidency on the X social network.

The president of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, also congratulated Milei on social media.

“I greet President-elect Javier Milei. We have a lot to work on together and to improve our bilateral relations”, wrote Lacalle Pou.

jps (DW, ots, lusa)