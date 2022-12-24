The elected president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), wished this Saturday (Dec.24, 2022) happy holidays to Brazilians. The PT recalled that many will not have anything to eat because of hunger and unemployment.

🇧🇷I would like to wish a Merry Christmas to each and every one of the 215 million Brazilian men and women. I know that, unfortunately, many families will not have anything to celebrate, because they are suffering from hunger, unemployment, inflation and indebtedness”, published in your twitter profile🇧🇷

Lula also mentioned that many families feel the loss of relatives who died due to the pandemic or the heavy rains that hit Brazilian states.

“I also know that this is an especially sad time for the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to Covid. And for so many others who lost everything because of the heavy rains that hit several states”, he wrote.

The petista still spoke about families that will pass brigades because of the “hate” due to political polarization.

🇧🇷I hope that Christmas is one of family reconciliation, and Brazil’s reconciliation with itself. I will work harder than I did in previous governments so that everyone’s Christmas, especially those who need it most, will be better next year.”

Finally, he wished you a good start to “reconstruction” in Brazil starting next month.

🇧🇷May this Christmas, despite all the difficulties, mark the beginning of the reconstruction of Brazil. And that we can rebuild, within each one of us, the spirit of union, fraternity, peace, love and hope”, finished🇧🇷



Read the full text of Lula’s post: