Lula said that “Brazil will always be available to work together with our Argentine brothers”, in a statement on X in which he did not mention the name of Javier Milei | Photo: EFE/André Borges

Without mentioning the name of Javier Milei, elected this Sunday (19) new president of Argentina, the Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), wished “good luck” to the future libertarian government.

“Democracy is the voice of the people, and it must always be respected. My congratulations to Argentine institutions for conducting the electoral process and to the Argentine people who participated in the electoral day in an orderly and peaceful manner”, said Lula on X.

“I wish the new government good luck and success. Argentina is a great country and deserves all our respect. Brazil will always be available to work together with our Argentine brothers”, said Lula, close to Peronism, whose candidate, Sergio Massa, was defeated this Sunday.

During the campaign, Milei stated that he does not intend to maintain partnerships with China and left-wing South American governments (“I have no socialist partners”, he stated) and that he does not even intend to meet with Lula, whom he accused of interfering in the Argentine election.