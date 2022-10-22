PT will have 49 30-second insertions in a single day in the last week of the campaign and Bolsonaro will have only one advertisement on the same date

The TSE (Superior Electoral Court) decided this Saturday (22.Oct.2022) to give the presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) the right to respond to a commercial of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in which it is said that the PT was champion of votes in the Brazilian prisons (see below). In practice, on some day of the week that is about to begin (the last of the campaign), Lula will have 49 insertions of 30 seconds. Bolsonaro will have only 1 commercial on that same date.

The decision of the TSE (intact – 9MB) was to grant Lula 116 rights of reply (because of the Bolsonarista propaganda about votes in prisons). This number had to be rounded to 120. The minister reporting the case, Maria Claudia Bucchianeri, had to divide the number by the 5 TV stations that had this commercial aired and are mentioned in the opening piece presented by the PT: Globe, RecordTV, band, SBT and TV network!. It would not be possible to give reply rights in half or less than 30 seconds.

Jair Bolsonaro’s campaign claimed that Lula won votes in prisons in 30-second TV inserts and also in 5-minute electoral propaganda. Watch below:

In the proclamation of the result, it was determined that the PT will be entitled to broadcast 24 spots 30 seconds on each of the 5 stations.

Each presidential candidate has the right to air 25 30-second commercials a day. Because of this Saturday’s decision by the TSE, Lula will have 49 insertions on a given day (the 25 commercials + the 24 rights of reply). Bolsonaro will have only 1 commercial on that date.

The broadcasting of these rights of reply still does not have a set date – it is not even known if it will all be in a single day. This depends on the PT sending the part (the commercial) to be approved by the TSE. The first piece sent was not accepted, as it was not limited to defending Lula and was also critical of Bolsonaro.

The electoral propaganda on radio and TV runs until next Friday (28.Oct.2022).

The analysis of the TSE was taken in the so-called virtual plenary. Ministers just put their votes into the system. When everyone has spoken, the decision is proclaimed.

There are numerous cases of request for the right of reply still arriving at the TSE, both from Lula and Bolsonaro.

It is possible that in the coming days (or even over this weekend) some new decision by the TSE will be taken and again change the balance of commercials that each candidate, Lula and Bolsonaro, will be entitled to before the 2nd round.