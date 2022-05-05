Pastor Paulo Marcelo Schallenberger stated that the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) wins presidential elections in the 1st round if evangelicals leave the “bolsonarista bubble”. According to him, the PT can be hindered if the left “to be exposing what you think” on issues such as gay marriage and abortion.

Schallenberger is involved in initiatives to bring the PT closer to evangelicals. In an interview with UOL published this Thursday (May 5, 2022), he said he wanted to “bring hope through memory: ‘you were happy [nos governos do PT] I did not know’”. Still, “show that there are a lot of people outraged by bolsonarismo”.

Search PowerDate held from April 24 to 26, 2022 indicates that the President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has 52% of voting intentions among evangelicals. Lula has 30%.

There were 3,000 interviews in 283 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. Registration with the TSE: BR-07167/2022. Learn more about the methodology by reading this text.

According to Schallenberger, it is not necessary to “to be a leftist to vote for President Lula”. He said consider “very important the image of [Geraldo] Alckmin [PSB] with the conservative, evangelical electorate, because he always had great openness in the”. Alckmin will be vice president on the plateau to the Plateau headed by Lula.

“Alckmin is the farthest toucan of all the PSDB we know. The FHC [ex-presidente Fernando Henriqu e Cardoso] it’s center left. Alckmin is on the right, but it is not the ex-governor who comes to the left, it is Lula who comes to the center to show that historical adversaries are not enemies.” said the pastor.

BOLSONARIST VOTE

Asked why an evangelical Bolsonarista would vote for Lula, Schallenberger replied that this voter has already been on the PT’s side.

“He only voted for Bolsonaro after 2016”, he said, referring to the years after the impeachment of the former president Dilma Rousseff (EN) and Lula’s arrest. “In 2018, nobody was prepared for fake news, internet bots, algorithm. The greatest evangelical growth in Brazil was during the Lula government, when the church did not have the representation it has today in Brasília.”

The pastor also said that the evangelical bench in Congress is “generic”.

“She is not ideological. Former Senator Magno Malta [PL] was from the Dilma and Lula government. Won, reconcile. And whoever doesn’t want to reconcile, stays there kicking with the deputy Carla Zambelli [PS-SP]with the pumped [Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ)]”, declared.

“the republicans [ligados à Universal] is that they will approach Lula. The first thing that Marco Pereira [presidente do partido] will do is reconnect. The Republicans are a party that cannot be opposed to anyone. PL, PP will not be anyone’s opposition.”

CUSTOM GUIDELINES

The pastor said he thinks Lula’s agenda is not ideological. “Its main agenda is hunger and work. They are leftist agendas, but they are not identity”, he said, adding that 75% of evangelicals are from the C, D and E classes.

“Those who are unemployed, starving, will arrive in this election and say: ‘my brother, the usual agenda is not putting food on my plate’“, he said. “Lula needs this to win the election. If you get into the 1989 speech, you’ll make a lot of noise, but you won’t win. He needs to go back to having the 2002 speech“, continued.

“The left has to be aware: if you keep exposing what you think, what will you be doing? [Vai] Just getting in the way of something bigger, which is the election of President Lula. Hold what you think and let’s get closer.”

According to him, Lula’s speech about abortion being a public health issue “it was a lapse”. After the declaration, Lula declared that he was against abortion.

“Good thing it was pre-campaign. We have Alckmin, who, you know, stands for anti-abortion. These guidelines will need positioning, but it must be made clear that they are smaller than the problems that Brazil is going through. We don’t have to get into this smokescreen that Bolsonarism will create.”

MEETING WITH SQUID

Schallenberger said he made the decision to approach Lula at the end of 2020, when he was on a night flight. “At dawn, I woke up my wife and said, ‘I’ve made a decision. I felt a call from God to do a job. I’m going to get closer to President Lula and clarify a lot for the evangelical church in Brazil’“, said.

The pastou said that, from January to July 2021, he tried to “everything you can imagine” to meet with the former president. In July, he got in touch. “His publicist said he could only meet me for 20 minutes on the 13th. [de dezembro], at 13 o’clock. So I said: ‘it’s prophetic’“, he said.

“He asked me to put a project down on paper. I prepared this material and had it reach him. Now I have a meeting scheduled with him along with the governor Alckmin.”

INITIATIVES

“I’m going to have a podcast to interview Pentecostals and show that evangelical is not just one thing. I’m going to generate video content for social networks, but it’s Jilmar Tatto’s people [Secretário de Comunicação de PT] that will go viral,” said Schallenberger.

The pastor stated that he will “run the country” with an electric trio. “We have many evangelical bands that will talk about Jesus and raise political awareness”, he stated.

“Lula said: ‘Pastor, I want you to travel to Brazil with me. Wherever I go, you speak with the evangelicals of the city.’ But he’s not very interested in getting into a fight with church leaders.”, he continued, adding that the strategy is to talk directly with the faithful.