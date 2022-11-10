President-elect will go to Sharm El Sheikh (Egypt) for the Climate Conference on 14 November

the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) will visit Portugal after participating in COP27, the UN climate conference (United Nations), in Sharm El Sheikh (Egypt). The information was confirmed by Power 360but the agenda has not yet been released.

This Wednesday (Nov 9), PT said that his international trip will start on Monday (Nov 14) in the morning and end on Saturday (Nov 19). Lula also stated that he will start assembling his team of ministers after returning to Brazil.

Lula was invited by the members of the Consortium of Governors of the Legal Amazon to participate in COP27. The group coordinator Waldez Goes (PDT), governor of Amapá, was the one who made the invitation. But Helder Barbalho (MDB), governor of Pará, announced the invitation publicly on October 31.

The defense of the environmental agenda was one of Lula’s main slogans during the electoral campaign. The president-elect defends that Brazil should once again play a leading role vis-à-vis other countries, especially to lead responses to the climate emergency.

On Monday (Nov 7), former Foreign Minister Celso Amorim said that Lula’s attendance at the event shows “attitude, engagement and respect for climate goals”🇧🇷

“It is a matter of active participation, of sustainable development, in which development and climate are not seen as conflict. I think that’s his vision.”said Amorim.