The future Chancellor confirmed the PT’s international travels in an interview with journalists this Wednesday (14.Dec)

The future Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, said this Wednesday (Dec.14, 2022) that the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), guided him to rebuild bridges with developed countries like the United States and China, and that the relationship with these nations should be “balanced and sovereign”🇧🇷

Vieira also confirmed that Lula will make official visits to the US and China at the beginning of his term. “Briefly, in the first 3 months”said the future chancellor to journalists at the CCBB (Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil), headquarters of the transitional government, in Brasília.

According to him, Lula’s 1st international trip will be to Argentina, where the future president will participate in the summit of Celac (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States), on January 24, 2023. After the event, the PT should have his 1st bilateral meeting with the Argentine head of state, Alberto Fernández.

“We want to have an intense, productive relationship with these countries, but a balanced, sovereign relationship, and to develop, within the national interest, all the possibilities of cooperation and exchange in all senses with these countries”said Vieira.

The future chancellor also mentioned the EU (European Union), with whom he promised to resume negotiations for a trade agreement with Mercosur. “I believe that there is a better horizon, in view of the policy for the environment already announced by President Lula, which can unlock a series of difficulties”evaluated.

On Tuesday (Dec. 13), Lula and Vieira had their 1st work meeting since the ambassador, who was in Croatia, was nominated as the new chancellor. According to the future minister, the president-elect highlighted ties with Latin American neighbors as a priority, as well as cooperation with countries in Africa.

Vieira said that Lula’s orientation was to adopt “a policy of rebuilding bridges, firstly with our South American neighbors, re-establishing all contact and negotiation mechanisms, and then, in our close environment, Latin America in general”🇧🇷

“He [Lula] also instructed me to resume all cooperation programs with Africa, [para] return to having intense relationships with solidarity and coordination”added the ambassador.

The future minister announced the diplomat Maria Laura Rocha as the future secretary general of the Itamaraty, number 2 in the portfolio, and minister Ricardo Monteiro as chief of staff.

He also reinforced that, as already advanced by Lula, Brazil will apply to host the COP30 (United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate Change), which will be held in 2025.

With information from Brazil Agency