President is in Bahia and will travel on Monday (Feb 20); At least 24 people died on the coast of São Paulo

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) announced that it will go to São Paulo on Monday (20.Feb.2023) to monitor actions in favor of victims of heavy rains in the region. Until this Sunday night (Feb 19), 24 dead were counted. The most affected municipalities are Ubatuba, São Sebastião, Ilhabela, Caraguatatuba and Bertioga. O state government decreed a state of public calamity in the cities.

In a post on Twitter, the Chief Executive said he had discussed the situation in the cities affected by the storms with the Minister of Regional Development, Waldez Góes, with the Governor of São Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans) and the mayor of san sebastiaoFelipe Augusto (PSDB).

The president stated that he will accompany the search and rescue operations for those affected by the rains. He also said that the Civil defense and the Armed Forces “they are available and working to help with whatever is necessary and to join efforts with the government of São Paulo and the city halls in helping the victims”.

Lula sympathized with the families that lost people in the tragedy, and stated that all efforts will be made to help the affected municipalities.

“We are going to bring together all levels of government and, with the solidarity of society, treat the wounded, look for the missing, restore roads, energy and telecommunications connections in the region”he added.

Alckmin is also pronounced

The Vice President of the Republic, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), also expressed solidarity with those affected.

According to him, the federal government is monitoring the situation and has determined the displacement of GADE (Grupo de Apoio a Desastres) to the affected cities.