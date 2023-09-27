CCJ approved request for urgency of the time frame; text can be evaluated in the plenary this Wednesday (September 27th)

The government leader in Congress, senator Randolfe Rodrigues (no party-AP), stated this Wednesday afternoon (September 27, 2023) that the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will veto the time frame bill if the text is approved by the Senate plenary.

The project 2,903/2023 It was approved by the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission) this Wednesday (September 27th), by 16 votes to 10. The text deals with the demarcation of indigenous lands traditionally occupied on October 5, 1988, the date of the promulgation of the Constitution. This time frame establishes that only areas occupied or in dispute up to that date would be eligible for demarcation.

The commission also approved the urgency request for the project. Thus, it is up to the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), put the request on the agenda to be voted on.

If the request is approved, the time frame will be voted on by the plenary this Wednesday (September 27th). If approved, the text will go to presidential approval.

For Randolfe, the House should not have “hurry” to vote on this topic. He also added that the text should be submitted to the leaders’ meeting – usually held on Thursday morning.

If the text is approved in the plenary, in addition to the presidential veto, the senator said that, as the STF (Supreme Federal Court) rejected the time frame thesis and considered it unconstitutional, entities can appeal to the Court, which will decree that the law is “null”.

The congressman criticized the text. The topic is one of the priorities of the Lula government, which is against the time frame. “It’s a setback that dates back to the arrival of Europeans”he stated.

As shown by the Power360the Supreme Court’s decision on the time frame, in addition to irritating ruralists in Congress, once and for all aroused the Legislature’s desire to respond to the Judiciary.

Randolfe said that the insistence of opposition congressmen is a “ideological offensive”.

“As they are unable to respond to the economic agenda and the improvement of the people’s quality of life, as they are unable to respond to the concrete circumstance that the people went back to eating picanha and back to eating filet mignon and, in their time, they were behind of bone, as they are unable to respond to this concrete reality, they keep looking for ideological guidelines”declared the senator.

STF DEFINE THESIS

The approval of the time frame at the CCJ takes place on the same day that the STF discusses the thesis that will be defined on the topic.

The definition will serve as a parameter for resolving at least 226 similar cases on land demarcation that are suspended.

Watch Poder Explain and understand what the time frame is (6min14s):