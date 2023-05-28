Approved by the Chamber on Wednesday (May 24), measure loosens protection against deforestation in native vegetation

The Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silvastated that the President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will veto the “device that makes the protection of the Atlantic Forest extremely difficult”. She refers to MP 1,150approved by the Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday (May 24, 2023).

In a video posted on her Twitter profile this Saturday (May 27), the day that the Atlantic Forest is also celebrated, Marina talks about the importance of the forest for the country and says she has a “good news”. “Like the 1st time this device came to the scene, President Lula again said he will veto it”.

She goes on to say that “That’s what we need: laws that help protect all Brazilian biomes. And the Atlantic Forest, which was already so punished by destruction, is now able to regenerate itself”.

MP PROCESSING

By 364 votes to 66 against and with 2 abstentions, the deputies resumed excerpts about the Atlantic Forest that had been rejected in the MP’s vote in the Senate for being, in the evaluation of senators, strange to the original text.

In the 1st version of the text that came out of the Chamber, the deputies wanted to withdraw the requirement of lack of “technical and locational alternative” for the suppression of the Atlantic Forest in cases of undertakings. It also excludes the need for compensatory actions for the suppression of native vegetation in the construction of transmission lines, natural gas transport systems and public water supply.

Now, the proposal will be sent to the Planalto for analysis by Lula, who can sanction or veto the text (in whole or in part). If any passage is vetoed, Congress must decide whether to maintain or overturn the presidential veto. However, like the Power360 he added, the government has already committed to vetoing the passages on the suppression of the Atlantic Forest.

“This is the trend [Lula vetar, se a Câmara retomar trechos sobre supressão da Mata Atlântica]as the government’s proposal was to withdraw this matter on the understanding that a change in the Atlantic Forest law should be made by its own instrument”said Jaques Wagner, government leader in the Senate.