Approved by the Chamber on Wednesday (May 24), measure loosens protection against deforestation in native vegetation

The Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silvastated that the President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will veto the “device that makes the protection of the Atlantic Forest extremely difficult”. She refers to MP 1,150approved by the Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday (May 24, 2023).

In a video posted on her Twitter profile this Saturday (May 27), the day that the Atlantic Forest is also celebrated, Marina talks about the importance of the forest for the country and says she has a “good news”. “Like the 1st time this device came to the scene, President Lula again said he will veto it”.

She goes on to say that “That’s what we need: laws that help protect all Brazilian biomes. And the Atlantic Forest, which was already so punished by destruction, is now able to regenerate itself”.

However, the Executive’s veto will not be simple. By vetoing parts of the Atlantic Forest MP, Lula could come into conflict with the Chamber of Deputies. In addition, the petista can emphasize the dispute between Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) and Arthur Lira (PP–AL). Pacheco supported the suppression of passages included by the deputies. And Lira reintroduced in the MP.

Watch (1min16s):

Marina Silva went through a turbulent week: she faced an arm wrestling with Petrobras and saw the emptying of her ministry in the National Congress.

On Friday (26.May), he met with the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and other ministers, who left the meeting stating that they will work to reverse the changes made in the MP (provisional measure) of the Esplanada. The text removes from the Environment the A-N-A (National Water and Basic Sanitation Agency), which passes to the Ministry of Integration and Regional Development, commanded by Waldez Goes. The minister is affiliated with the PDT, but was appointed to the position under the influence of União Brasil.

The Minister of the Environment was also the target of criticism for Ibama’s rejection of an environmental license for Petrobras to carry out drilling tests on the Equatorial Margin. Located 179 km from the coast of Amapá and 500 km from the mouth of the Amazon River, the region is one of the main focuses of the exploratory campaign in the state-owned company’s 2023-2027 Strategic Plan. The body linked to the folder commanded by Marina claimed “Worrying inconsistencies” to refuse drilling.

In an indirect criticism of Marina Silva, the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, stated that Lula is the “great environmental ambassador”.

“President Lula has already made it clear: he is the great ambassador for the defense of legality, for the environmental issue, we don’t need another ambassador within the government. The ambassador is Lula“, he said on Wednesday (May 24).

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

The Atlantic Forest MP was presented at the end of the then president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL). When it was edited, in December 2022, the provisional measure determined a period of 180 days for rural properties to join the PRA (Environmental Regularization Program).

This is a device of the Forest Code that establishes the commitment of rural landowners to compensate for native vegetation and avoid fines. Deputies approved an amendment to the PL that extended the time for membership by 1 year.

In addition to the PRA, the deputies passed from the States to the municipalities the prerogative of approving the use of areas with vegetation that had already been degraded and may be in a stage of regeneration. The idea would be to facilitate and speed up the approval of licenses for investments and infrastructure works in these areas. For example, easement areas along roads fall into this category.

In March, when the MP was being discussed in the Chamber, the Ministry of Mines and Energy issued a technical note on the subject. In the document, he says that the changes would be positive for the energy sector.

“The legislative proposal aims to speed up the procedure for authorizing the removal of vegetation, without neglecting the preservation of the Atlantic Forest biome. The proposed alteration is justified by the maturation of the state environmental agencies over the last 17 (seventeen) years of the enactment of Law n. 11,428/06 [Lei da Mata Atlântica]”, says the ministry. Here’s the full of the technical note (3 MB).

The parliamentary advisory of the MME also says that it considered the change “relevant” why “will optimize the implementation of energy and mineral infrastructure in the country, without disregarding the protection of biomes and conservation units”.

The specification regarding the suppression of parts of the forest that are no longer in their original state was intended to establish what should be taken into account, the Atlantic Forest Lawfrom 2006, or the Complementary Law 140from 2011.

In the legal environment, the most common jurisprudence is that the complementary law must prevail. Thus, the MP would pass licensing competence to municipalities, which would need to create environmental affairs councils to issue opinions and permissions.

In addition, the definition of competence for the municipalities would reduce the bottleneck for works and investments in the area. Environmental impact opinions, licenses and authorizations are not issued in the short term, hindering investments.

Upon accepting a request sent by the PV against the provisional measure as it was formatted by the Chamber, on May 17, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), asked the Planalto Palace and the National Congress for explanations about the measure .

Moraes gave 10 days for the Presidency of the Republic and the National Congress to comment on the action. He also asks that the records be sent to the AGU (Attorney General of the Union) and to the PGR (Attorney General of the Republic) 5 days after the demonstration.