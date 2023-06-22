President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) assured this Thursday (22) in Rome that, after his meeting with Pope Francis, he will try to convince his Nicaraguan counterpart, Daniel Ortega, to release Bishop Rolando Álvarez, sentenced to 26 years in prison for refusing to leave the country for the United States.

In a press conference at the end of his visit to Italy and the Vatican, Lula explained that the only thing the Catholic Church in Nicaragua wants is for Bishop Álvarez to be released so that he can travel to Italy and considered that his arrest was “a mistake ” by Ortega.

“I intend to talk to Daniel Ortega about releasing the bishop. There is no reason for him to be prevented from exercising his function in the Church”, said Lula, who met on Wednesday (21st) with Pope Francis for 45 minutes.

“Not everyone is big on apologizing. The word ‘apology’ is simple, but it takes a lot of greatness to acknowledge that you’ve done something wrong. Not every man has the courage to say: ‘I made a mistake, I’m going to change my position’. It’s a convincing job,” he added.

The Ortega government freed and expelled 222 political prisoners from the country, who were transferred to Washington on a plane chartered by the US government, but two of them refused to leave the country, including the bishop. As a result, the religious was sentenced to 26 prison terms, lost his citizenship and was transferred from house arrest to a prison.

Furthermore, Ortega declared that bilateral relations with the Vatican had been interrupted after having expelled the Nuncio (Vatican Ambassador) Waldemar Stanislaw Sommertag, and the country no longer has an ambassador to the Holy See since September 21, 2021, when Ortega canceled the appointment. by Eliette Ortega Sotomayor.

Nicaragua’s president also described the Catholic Church as a “mafia” and accused it of being undemocratic for not allowing Catholics to elect the pope, cardinals, bishops and priests by direct vote.

OAS resolution condemns repression in Nicaragua

Also on Wednesday (21), Brazil proposed modifying and softening a draft resolution of the Organization of American States (OAS) that condemns the repression of Daniel Ortega’s government in Nicaragua, confirmed diplomatic sources to EFE Agency.

The resolution that Brazil wants to modify was presented by Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, the United States and Antigua and Barbuda under the title “The human rights crisis in Nicaragua” and should be put to a vote during the 53rd General Assembly of the OAS, which started today in Washington.

On June 14, the Lula government presented a document of observations in which it proposes to soften several references to repression and arbitrary arrests in Nicaragua.

Specifically, the Brazilian representation at the OAS requests that a reference to “return to democracy” in Nicaragua be replaced by a reference to “strengthening democracy”.

It also proposes removing references that presume that Ortega’s government has repressed the population and committed arbitrary arrests, and instead calls for the government to “refrain from repression and arbitrary arrests.”

Brazil’s proposal also deletes a paragraph that expressed “concern at reports about the deteriorating human rights situation of women, indigenous peoples and people of African descent in Nicaragua, many of whom are facing increasing repression”.

Also deleted was a mention that “worsening conditions have caused hundreds of thousands of Nicaraguans to leave the country since 2018”. The US Ambassador to the OAS, Francisco Mora, told EFE that the process of making changes to the draft resolution is completely normal.

“They have every right to do it, it happens in all resolutions and it’s nothing new,” he said.

However, the diplomat said he was against the changes introduced by Brazil and is confident that the resolution “will be approved as written”.

Nicaraguans in exile criticize proposed changes

The draft, with the Brazilian government’s amendments, sparked outrage among Nicaraguans in exile, including former ambassador to the OAS Arturo McFields, who retired from office last year in protest at President Daniel Ortega’s actions.

“I think that the changes that Lula is trying to promote are shameful, regrettable and lies. It’s not just a matter of changing the narrative,” declared the former diplomat in a telephone interview with EFE.

He criticized, for example, Brazil’s intention to eliminate the section that condemns the confiscation of properties and assets of people who criticize the Ortega government.

“I’m part of the confiscated, that’s not an assumption, I was confiscated and they declared me stateless. They erased me from Nicaragua’s public registration card,” exclaimed McFields.

In the same vein, a group of more than 300 Nicaraguans declared “stateless” by the government, including the 222 who were expelled to the US earlier this year, also rejected Brazil’s position as offensive.

“These proposals offend the families of the dead and all victims of repression by the totalitarian state of Ortega and (of the first lady and vice president, Rosario) Murillo,” the group wrote in a letter posted on social media.

Nicaragua decided to leave the OAS in 2021 after the body rejected the legitimacy of the presidential elections that re-elected Ortega.

Nicaragua’s withdrawal will become official in November of this year, two years after its decision was announced. Since 2018, Nicaragua has been going through a sociopolitical crisis that was accentuated in the general elections of 2021 and in the municipal elections of November of last year.