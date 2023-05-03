President met for about 4 hours with Alberto Fernández; Brazilian said he will make “every sacrifice” to help

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), 77 years old, said this Tuesday (May 2, 2023) that he is in solidarity with the serious economic crisis in Argentina and that he will “any and all sacrifice” to help the neighboring country. The petista also said that he intends to talk to the IMF (International Monetary Fund) so that the entity “Take the knife from your neck” from Argentina.

“The IMF knows how Argentina got into debt, it knows who it lent to and cannot keep pressing. We are willing to help Argentina overcome technical issues”, he said. The statement was given to journalists after a meeting with the Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, 64 years old.

Lula and Fernández met for about 4 hours at the Alvorada Palace. His counterpart’s visit, arranged at the last minute, was aimed at developing mechanisms to expand trade between the two countries. According to Lula, the meeting was “very hard”.

Brazil’s main offer was a promise to grant credit to Brazilian companies that sell to Argentina. According to the petista, Brazilian businessmen are also going to discuss with Congress what can be done in this process.

“We are not holding discussions to help Argentina, but to help Brazilian businessmen who export to the country. Let’s see what we can do for our exporters to continue exporting, generating jobs, and maintaining trade between countries”he said.

Lula, however, admitted that the meeting had no immediate concrete results. “Partner [Fernández] He arrived very apprehensive and will return calmer. True, without money, but with a lot of political will. We want to contribute with Argentina and with businessmen. I want you to convey to the Argentine people the certainty that Brazil is committed to Mercosur and Argentina”he said.

Regarding the IMF, Lula appointed the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, to negotiate with the fund. The economic teams of the two countries should meet next week, in Buenos Aires, capital of Argentina, to give continuity to the negotiations negotiated by the representatives.

Fernández thanked Lula for the support he received, especially with regard to the monetary fund. “I really value the efforts that Brazil makes, I also value the explicit position that Brazil took in favor of Argentina in the IMF”he said.

The president of Argentina arrived at Alvorada at 5:40 pm. Soon after, the meeting began, which lasted about 4 hours, ending around 9:40 pm.

The Peronist leader was accompanied by his Economy Minister, Sergio Massa; the Argentine Foreign Minister, Santiago Cafiero; the legal and technical secretary of the Argentine Presidency, Hugo Vitobello; and the ambassador in Brazil, Daniel Scioli.

On the Brazilian side, the vice-president and minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, Geraldo Alckmin; the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad; the executive secretary of the Treasury, Gabriel Galípolo; Chancellor Mauro Vieira; the special adviser to the Presidency, Celso Amorim; and the president of BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development), Aloizio Mercadante.

After the statement to the press, the delegations from both countries attended a dinner at the Alvorada Palace.