The speech will be broadcast at 8:30 pm this Sunday (July 28); the president will speak about results in the economy and social programs

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will make a statement on national radio and television at 8:30 pm this Sunday (28.Jul.2024) to present an assessment of his government’s actions over the last 18 months. The PT member’s statement will be 7 minutes long and was recorded on Friday (26.Jul).

Lula is expected to present economic, social and environmental results from his third term. He is also expected to address the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty, Brazil’s main project at the head of the G20 (group of the 20 largest economies in the world) in 2024. This is his 4th speech since taking office as President in 2023.

In the morning and early afternoon, Lula received the interim minister of Secom (Secretariat of Social Communication), Laércio Portela, at the Palácio da Alvorada, in Brasília.

At 4:30 p.m., Lula will fly to São Paulo. The trip was not scheduled, but was confirmed on Saturday (July 27). According to the press office, the president will have personal commitments in the capital of São Paulo. He should return to Brasília late in the afternoon on Monday (July 29).