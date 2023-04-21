President arrived in Portugal at 6:35 am in Brasília and will stay in the country until April 25, when he leaves for Spain

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) left for Portugal on Thursday night (April 20, 2023) and arrived in Lisbon at 6:35 am (Brasília time) on Friday (April 21). He will stay for 4 nights at Tivoli Hotelwith daily rates of up to €4,000 (about R$22,000 at current prices).

Lula arrived at the site at 7:12 am (Brasília time). He was received by a dozen supporters who were waiting in front of the hotel singing “hello, hello, hello, squid, squid“.

The Tivoli is located on Avenida Liberdade, in the center of the city, one of the most expensive square meters in the Portuguese capital. The region is full of luxury stores, such as Cartier, Gucci and Louis Vuitton.

Suite rates range from €240 (R$1,300) to €4,000 (R$22,000). The presidential suite, the most complete, measures 270 m², closetliving and dining rooms, kitchen, bathroom with walk-in shower and bathtub, as well as access to exclusive services. All guests also have a SPA, meeting and conference rooms, and a restaurant and bar with panoramic views of the city.

SCHEDULE

Lula’s official commitments in Portugal begin on Saturday (April 22). He will participate in a ceremony at Praça do Império, in Lisbon, and will visit the tomb of the Portuguese poet Luís Vaz de Camões, located in the Jerónimos Monastery.

Afterwards, he will have a bilateral meeting with the Portuguese president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, and with the country’s prime minister, António Costa. The Brazilian delegation will also meet with ministers and authorities from Portugal.

Also on Saturday (April 22), Brazil and Portugal will sign memorandums of understanding in areas such as space cooperation, health, education, tourism, communication and audiovisual. The day will end with a dinner hosted by Rebelo de Sousa at Palácio da Ajuda.

On Monday (April 24), Lula talks to businessmen in Matosinhos, in the Porto region, in the morning. She returns to Lisbon to visit Ogma, a Portuguese aeronautics company.

The Brazilian president will still deliver the Camões Prize to Chico Buarque, won by the writer and composer in 2019. The ceremony is scheduled for 4 pm in Lisbon (12 pm in Brasília).

The following day, Lula participates in the session in his honor at the Assembly of the Republic. Then she leaves for Madrid.

The Brazilian president will stay in the Spanish capital until Wednesday (April 26). He will meet the King of Spain, Felipe VI, and the head of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez. He must still participate in a forum with businessmen.

As in Portugal, the governments of Brazil and Spain will sign memorandums of understanding. Areas such as higher education, work, health, environment, climate change, energy transition, food, industry, sustainable production, mobility and transport, information and communication technologies should be considered.