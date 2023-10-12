President is isolated at home to recover from surgeries; agenda should be intensified from next week

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will spend the holiday on Thursday (October 12, 2023), Our Lady of Aparecida Day, incarcerated at Palácio do Alvorada. The PT member is still in the process of recovering from surgeries carried out at the end of September –a hip replacement and the removal of excess skin on the eyelids.

There is a medical recommendation that Lula remain in isolation for 15 days, without leaving home or receiving visitors. The objective is to avoid possible viral infections during the recovery period.

In recent terms, however, Lula also did not have significant activities on the Aparecida holiday. During his presidency, he did not attend the Círio de Nazaré festival or mass at the Sanctuary of Aparecida, traditional ceremonies of the day.

Since being discharged on October 1st, the president has been undergoing two to 3 daily physiotherapy sessions and following the isolation recommendation. Despite being allowed to work remotely, Lula had no commitments until last Monday (Oct 9, 2023), when he held a virtual meeting with 4 ministers and 2 advisors.

On Tuesday (Oct 10), he had his 2nd work commitment. He spoke by phone with the president of Chile, Gabriel Boric. The two spoke about the conflict between Israel and the extremist group Hamas and its “tragic consequences” for civilians.

This Wednesday (Oct 11), Lula had a phone call with the president of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in which they discussed the same topic.

It is expected that, in the coming weeks, the president will assess whether he is able to participate in public events, such as the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the PAA (Food Acquisition Program) on Monday (Oct 16). There will also be the two-decade anniversary of Bolsa Família and the delivery of Minha Casa, Minha Vida units, on October 20th. The agenda was discussed by the PT member in a meeting with ministers this Wednesday afternoon (Oct 11).

Recovery and routine

According to Secom (Communication Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic), the cut made on the president’s leg for surgery has already healed.

In this case, it was not necessary to remove stitches, as surgical glue was used. In the case of his eyelids, the stitches have already been removed and the president has no bruises there, according to his advisor.

The pain in the hip region has been decreasing every day and remains as expected by the medical team. Under medical guidance, the president has already climbed a few steps.

Lula does two to three physiotherapy sessions a day. You should not leave Palácio da Alvorada until at least the end of next week, but you will be able to receive visitors again from Saturday (Oct 14).

It is not yet known, however, when the president’s first public appearance will be after the procedures. He has not yet been seen after surgery.