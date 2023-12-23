President must meet with Janja and family in Alvorada and then go to Restinga da Marambaia; will have no appointments until January 3rd

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will spend Christmas Eve and the Christmas holiday, on December 24th and 25th, in Brasília. He will be accompanied by First Lady Rosângela Lula da Silva, Janja, and family members. The celebration of the Chief Executive must be held at the official residence, at Palácio do Alvorada.

Lula will go into recess 1 day after the holiday, on December 26th. The PT member should not have official commitments until January 3, 2024. He also intends to stay away from public events during the period. The fate of “vacation” of the president will be the Restinga da Marambaia naval base, in Rio de Janeiro.

On Christmas Eve, Lula will give the traditional Christmas speech on national radio and television. It is scheduled to be shown at 8:30 pm. For around 5 minutes, the president will talk about unity over political differences, highlight the main social programs resumed in his new government and indicate priorities for 2024.

Lula must also address the 8th of January and what he considers to be the consequences of the extremist acts that led to the depredation of the headquarters of the Three Powers almost a year ago. Other topics that should be mentioned by the president are:

the resumed social programs, such as Minha Casa, Minha Vida, Bolsa Família and Farmácia Popular;

the government's economic measures, such as the Desenrola debt renegotiation program for individuals;

the approval of the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) of tax reform and other projects of interest to the government in Congress;

international travel in 2023; It is

the government's priorities for 2024, especially in energy transition and environmental actions.

LULA CHOOSES RIO AND DOESN’T REPEAT BAHIA

Restinga da Marambaia is administered by the Brazilian Armed Forces (Navy, Army and Air Force) and, as it is a military area, it has private beaches. It is traditionally used by presidents for rest periods on holidays. The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) spent Christmas 2018 in the Marambaia restinga, while Michel Temer (MDB) traveled with his family to the island for New Year's Eve 2016 to 2017 and Carnival 2018.

Traditionally, Lula chooses the Aratu naval base, near Salvador, Bahia, to rest. This year, he spent Carnival at the place, which he used to rest several times in his first 2 terms at the helm of Planalto.

From 2007 to 2010, in his 2nd term, Lula spent 4 consecutive holidays between the end and beginning of the year in Aratu. There is, at the naval base, a house where potential visitors stay. Bolsonaro, Temer and Dilma Rousseff (PT) also had the naval base as their destination while they held the presidency.

On Lula's trips to Aratu, photojournalists approached Inema beach, part of the base, by boat. Access to the site is controlled. The approach depended on how much presidential security allowed. With telephoto lenses (lenses for cameras with a long focal length), they recorded images of Lula's vacation.

There were several photos of the PT member in swim trunks, bathing in the sea. In 2010, Lula was photographed carrying a Styrofoam box on his head. He was accompanied by Marisa Letícia, who at the time was his wife. Marisa died in 2017.