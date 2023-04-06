President leaves on April 10, visits Shanghai and Beijing, meets Xi Jinping and, on his return, will be received in Dubai

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will depart for China on Monday (10.Apr), in the afternoon. The trip will begin in Shanghai, on Thursday (April 13), with the inauguration ceremony of the former president Dilma Rousseff (PT) as president of the NBD (New Development Bank), the bank of the Brics. On Friday (April 14), he has a meeting scheduled with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

Should be part of Lula’s entourage:

In all, there will be almost 40 congressmen. The President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), was invited, but should not go, as he will be focused on analyzing the new fiscal rules.

On leaving the Chinese capital, Lula will make a connection in the United Arab Emirates. He should sleep over there and arrive in Brazil on Sunday (April 16).

Initially, the president would go to China from March 26 to 31. However, Lula was diagnosed with bacterial and viral bronchopneumonia due to influenza Aand postponed the appointment.

The trip is considered the most important of the 1st year of Lula’s 3rd term. This is because China is Brazil’s main trading partner. Announcements of 15 to 20 economic and technological agreements are expected. In the technological area, one of the focuses is to expand 5G and the partnership in launching satellites.

In the economy, the expectation is for a greater opening of the market for Brazilian agribusiness products and expansion of Chinese investments in infrastructure in the country.

The trip should have more tangible results than the trip to the US, which took place in February. There, the focus was on the environment and the defense of democracy.

READ LULA’S AGENDA IN CHINA