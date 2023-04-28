President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva should sign the Provisional Measure (MP) in the next few days to establish a minimum wage of R$ 1,320 this year. The information was given on Thursday night (27th) by the Minister of Labor, Luiz Marinho, who participated in a meeting between the president and representatives of the trade union centrals, at the Alvorada Palace. The MP takes effect immediately, but needs to be approved by the National Congress within 120 days.

Marinho also announced that the government will submit a bill to resume the policy of real appreciation of the minimum wage, which was in effect throughout the PT governments. It will ensure the recomposition of inflation, based on the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) of the previous year plus the GDP growth percentage of the two previous years. That is, in 2024, if it is in force, the readjustment will be the INPC of 2023 plus the GDP growth percentage of 2022.

“The policy of recovery and permanent enhancement of the minimum wage will be proposed by law. It has this year to process and the first validity will be January of the following year [2024], considering the replacement of inflation plus consolidated GDP, that is, of two previous years. This is the result of today’s conversation,” Marinho told journalists at the official residence.

This Friday (28th), after commitments in Brasília in the morning, Lula leaves for São Paulo, where he should spend the weekend. According to Luiz Marinho, he should participate in the Labor Day act, on May 1st, in Vale do Anhangabaú, in the capital of São Paulo, organized by the trade union centrals.

The amount of R$ 1,320 had already been announced by Lula in February, when he confirmed that the readjustment should take effect in May. On the same occasion, according to Lula, the new Income Tax exemption range should be announced, which will increase from R$ 1,903.98 to R$ 2,640.

Currently, the minimum wage is R$ 1,302, according to a provisional measure published in mid-December by the previous government. This value considers the variation in inflation measured by the National Consumer Price Index (INPC), plus a real gain of approximately 1.4%.

However, the amount approved by the National Congress in the General Budget of the Union for 2023 is R$ 1,320, but, to take effect, it depends precisely on a new Executive Order, which will now be signed.

In March 2023, the minimum wage needed to support a family of four in the country should have been R$6,571.52, or 5.05 times the minimum wage of R$1,302.00, according to calculations by the Department Interunion Society for Socioeconomic Studies and Statistics (Dieese). In Brazil, the minimum wage is a reference for around 60.3 million workers and retirees.