President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is still recovering from bronchopneumonia, and has already been evaluated by physician Ana Helena Germoglio this Monday (27). According to Secom informed to the this is moneythe Chief Executive is still resting and recovering well, with improvement in symptoms.

With medical recommendations, Lula should ship at home, at Palácio da Alvorada, by Wednesday (29).

+ Without Lula, Brazil is represented by agribusiness in China

President cancels trip to China