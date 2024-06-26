Group formed by different sectors of society, such as businesspeople and activists, will hold its 3rd plenary meeting on Thursday (June 27); president of Petrobras and 11 ministers must participate

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is expected to sanction the Mover program (Green Mobility and Innovation) and the Climate Change Adaptation Plan on Thursday (June 27, 2024) during the 3rd plenary meeting of the Council for Sustainable Social Economic Development, known as the Council. The event will be at Itamaraty.

Lula must also sanction the Regulatory Framework for Promotion of Culture and sign decrees on:

National Circular Economy Strategy;

National Early Childhood Policy;

High Impact Technological Projects;

Regulation of the Recycling Incentive Law.

The group is made up of around 240 people from the most varied spectrums of society, such as businesspeople, artists, digital influencers, doctors, members of social movements and trade unions, indigenous leaders, teachers, economists and others. The board must change some names from Thursday.

The Council was created by Lula in his first term (2003-2006) and was extinguished in 2019 by the former president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The PT’s 3rd administration recreated the collegiate in 2023 with the aim of being a channel for direct dialogue between the Executive and society. It is a way for the government to make social segments feel heard – a strategy widely used by the PT administrations.

The group met for the first time in May 2023 and, for the second time, in December of the same year. The meetings are biannual.

In addition to Lula, the vice president and minister also participate Geraldo Alckmin (Development, Industry, Commerce and Services) and the ministers:

The president of Petrobras, Magda Chambriard, will also be present. She will be part of one of the thematic discussions, entitled “G20 and Integration Routes”. The other two discussions will be about inclusion and development and social sustainability. Lula is expected to speak in the first part of the event, in the morning.

The working groups and thematic committees must present results and recommendations, the result of discussions held throughout the semester.

Directors can hold the position for up to 2 years, with reappointment permitted, but do not receive remuneration. The government, however, pays for expenses such as air tickets and accommodation. O Power360 showed in June 2023 that the government spent R$324.4 thousand on the 1st meeting of the Conselhão, held on May 4 of the same year.

At the group’s first meeting, members aimed their criticism at high interest rates, social inequality and the growth of poverty in the country. Lula endorsed attacks on interest rates and criticized the president of central bank, Campos Neto.

Move Program

Approved on June 12, 2024 by Congress, the measure aims to reduce carbon emission rates from the automobile industry by 2030, including passenger cars, buses and trucks. O bill determines a tax incentive of R$19.3 billion until 2028 for automakers that meet decarbonization criteria.

The amount is divided as follows:

2024 – R$3.5 billion;

– R$3.5 billion; 2025 – R$3.8 billion;

– R$3.8 billion; 2026 – R$3.9 billion;

– R$3.9 billion; 2027 – R$ 4 billion;

– R$ 4 billion; 2028 – R$4.1 billion.

The proposal, one of the main ones defended by Alckmin, also aims to expand investments in energy efficiency, establish minimum recycling limits in vehicle manufacturing and create the green IPI, in which those who pollute less pay less tax.

Climate Change Adaptation Plan

Also in June, Congress approved the project which establishes general guidelines for adapting Brazilian public policies to the effects of climate change.

One of the priorities is the infrastructure sector, such as communications, energy, transport, finance, water, sanitation, housing, green areas and health equipment.

The text also determines that public policies at the federal, state and municipal levels take climate risks into account. However, it does not create a deadline for the public authorities to create such plans, but establishes guidelines in accordance with the rules of the National Policy on Climate Change2009.

The plans will need to undergo analysis by the Sisnama (National Environmental System), formed by bodies such as Ibama It is ICMBioduring preparation. They should also be based on scientific reports from the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change). They must also be reviewed every 4 years.