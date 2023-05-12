Sanction will be published in the “Official Gazette” on Friday (May 12) and will guarantee the payment of public health professionals

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will sanction the bill that guaranteed the release of BRL 7.3 billion for the Ministry of Health to cover the national nursing floor. The act will be included in the edition of Friday (May 12, 2023) of the Official Diary of the Union. The credit allows the payment of BRL 4,750 for nurses, BRL 3,325 for nursing technicians and BRL 2,375 for nursing assistants and midwives. The proposal was approved by Congress on April 26, but faces strong resistance from the private sector. The expense is foreseen in the 2023 Budget and the expense to fulfill it will not break the spending ceiling, according to the government.