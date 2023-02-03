The 77-year-old president also said that he should only run in the 2026 election if he is in “perfect health”

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said he should not seek re-election in 2026, however, he did not rule out the possibility of participating in the next electoral dispute. According to him, he should only be a candidate if “is in a delicate situation” and “in perfect health”.

“Now, if the time comes, I am in a delicate situation, I am in good health, because I too can only be a candidate if I am in perfect health”said in an interview with the program it’s newsgives TV network!.

When questioned about the possibility of running for re-election, Lula also stated that he needs to “enjoy a little” because it already has “50 years of political life”.

“If I can tell you now, I will not be a candidate in 2026. I will be 81 years old [em 2026]. I need to enjoy my life a little, because I have 50 years of political life. That’s what I can say now”, said. The petista is 77 years old.

The interview was conducted by journalist Kennedy Alencar and will air this Thursday (2.Feb.2023) at 11:15 pm. The presenter was an advisor to the current president in the 1990s.

YANOMAMI CASE

During the interview, Lula said that the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) should be punished for genocide “not only in the case of the Yanomami, [mas também] in the case of covid-19″.

According to the current president, there are enough elements for his predecessor to be judged by the Justice for the health crisis in the Yanomami indigenous land and for the situation of the new coronavirus pandemic in Brazil.

On the Yanomami issue, he said that Bolsonaro encouraged in several speeches the invasion of the indigenous reserve and that there would be no punishment for the invaders. As for covid, he said that the former president “he stood against everyone who called for the vaccine to be bought quickly” and “preferred to buy chloroquine” and say that the “people would die”.

REGULATION OF SOCIAL NETWORKS

Lula also defended that the regulation of social networks be carried out through a global debate and indicated that the forum for discussion on the subject should be the G20. He intends to talk about the issue with US President Joe Biden on February 10, when he visits Washington.

“Especially because I think the only way to have regulation is through dialogue. It is not possible to regulate only in one country. Therefore, it needs to be a subject to be discussed at the G20”said.

In the interview this Thursday, Lula stated that the regulation of the networks needs to be carried out through a debate between society, specialists and the media.

“If it is a lie, it cannot be published. I don’t think anyone tells you how to do it. But if we open the debate to society, if we open it up to people who are specialists in the internet, if we force the media to have a discussion”he declared.