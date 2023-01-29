President will travel to the state on February 14 to deliver homes to low-income families

The Governor of Bahia Jeronimo Rodrigues (PT) said on Friday (27.jan.2022), in an interview with Power360that the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will reopen the Minha Casa Minha Vida program during a trip to the state on February 14, 2023.

The official is preparing the delivery of just over 500 apartments in Santo Amaro da Purificação in the Recôncavo Baiano. “Lula is anxious to make the trips to the States”.

The new format of the housing program will be implemented through a provisional measure – which takes effect as soon as it is published.

The text will extinguish Casa Verde e Amarela, created by Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to oppose Minha Casa Minha Vida –associated with PT administrations.

“I still don’t know what the design will be. But he and Rui Costa [ministro da Casa Civil] will place an emphasis on lower-income families.”



Jerônimo came to Brasília to participate in a meeting with President Lula and other governors on the priority agenda among the Federation units.

Jerônimo said that minister Rui Costa, who was governor of Bahia before him, is preparing a new program to boost investment in the states. According to him, it will be a new PAC (Growth Acceleration Program), implemented in PT governments.

During the talks in Brasília, Jerônimo handed the president 2 documents:

letter with 3 investment propositions for the Northeast region;

letter with 2 individual proposals from the State: the Salvador-Itaparica bridge, the Fiol railway (West Integration Railway) and duplication with the Ilhéus-Itabuna road.

“The commitment that Minister Rui Costa has been making is that, whatever he already has with a project and more advanced, he will not waste time. Before that, he will model the public and private sectors and that will guide the future of investment.”

According to the governor’s calculations, the bridge alone should result in the creation of 6,000 to 7,000 jobs. “We have a very strong potential”.



Governor delivered a list of demands for the federal government to implement in 2023

WHO IS JERONIMO

Jerônimo Rodrigues Souza is indigenous and is 57 years old. He holds a degree in agronomic engineering. He was a professor at the State University of Feira de Santana and secretary of several portfolios. Affiliated to the PT, in 2022, he was elected governor for the 1st term with 52.54% of the valid votes.

He began acting in politics in 2007 as an advisor to the Secretariat for Science, Technology and Innovation in Bahia. In 2011, during the mandate of Jaques Wagner(PT), was invited to be deputy executive secretary of the Ministry of Agrarian Development, national secretary of Territorial Development and special advisor to the Minister of Agrarian Development.

During his term as Secretary of Education for the State of Bahia in the government of Rui Costa, in 2018, the politician defended investments in public schools and the opening of vacancies in professional training courses. His management was marked by the implementation of the Menstrual Dignity program, for students from the state network, and the Mais Futuro program, to ensure the permanence of young people in the university.

Here’s the full of the government plan of Jerônimo (9 MB).