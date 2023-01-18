The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will receive trade unionists this Wednesday (18.jan.2023) at the Planalto Palace. The group will pressure the government to grant an increase in the minimum wage greater than that endorsed by the Ministry of Finance, among other demands.

The pay floor is a priority. the minister Fernando Haddad (PT) and his team defend that the value should remain at R$ 1,302. The unionists’ initial request was R$ 1,344, but the group is already talking about R$ 1,320.

On Tuesday (17.jan), Lula met with the Minister of Labor, Luiz Marinho (PT), and with the executive secretary of Mistério da Fazenda, Gabriel Galípolo –who is in charge of the portfolio while Fernando Haddad is out of the country participating in the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The agenda was the minimum wage. The meeting ended without a hammer beaten. Under pressure, the economic team insists on keeping the value at R$ 1,302, unless there is a cut in expenses to compensate for an increase above that figure.

At least 3 other agendas will be highlighted in Lula’s meeting with trade unionists:

apps – social protection for workers appssuch as maternity leave and sick pay;

Income tax – correction of the table to reduce the burden on lower wages;

– correction of the table to reduce the burden on lower wages; support of trade unions – a source of revenue that replaces the union tax, extinguished in the labor reform of 2017.

The replacement of the union tax is a particularly sensitive subject because the end of the device has reduced the entity’s income.

The group has defended the creation of a “negotiation rate”. It would be a way of remunerating the entity for the salary negotiation. The amount would be decided at the meeting.

“The president wants to move forward on these issues with the trade union centrals, that’s why he got ready for the meeting”, said to Power360 Vagner Freitas, who met with Lula on Tuesday (17.jan.2023).

He is former president of CUT (Central Única dos Trabalhadores). Today, he is vice president of the organization. He will also be executive secretary of the Ministry of Labor.

The meeting with trade unionists should also mark a kind of return of the category to the Planalto Palace. The segment had good traffic in PT governments. In the gestures of Michel Temer (MDB) and, mainly, of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the dialogue was reduced.

The expectation among trade unionists is that around 500 to 600 representatives from the segment will attend the meeting. This is the sector from which Lula emerged for politics. It is also where some of the main PT cadres came from when the party was founded.

At the meeting, they must demonstrate support for the government by making a kind of reparation after the invasions and depredations by extremists in the headquarters of the Three Powers on January 8th.