Attorney General of the Republic is campaigning for reappointment to office; President has yet to name a succession

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will receive the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, this Thursday (17.Aug.2023), just over 1 month before the end of his mandate at the PGR. The meeting, which it appears on the PT’s official agenda, it will be at the Planalto Palace at 5:30 pm.

Lula has not yet indicated the name that will succeed Aras in the PGR, but he said, in March, that he should not follow the triple list drawn up by the ANPR (National Association of Public Prosecutors), as did its predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who appointed Aras to the position in 2019 and reappointed him in 2021.

Aras is in an open campaign for reappointment. In the last 2 months, she used her social networks to share praise made by members of the Judiciary to her term at the head of the PGR. Some of them highlight his role in ending Lava Jato.

This is even the subject that allowed him to obtain public praise from relevant PT names, such as Jaques Wagner (PT-BA), current leader of the Government in the Senate.

Although he denies that he is campaigning for Aras’ reappointment, the senator has publicly praised him for “dismantling the system in the Public Ministry in favor of Lava Jato”.

the minister Rui Costa (Casa Civil), a countryman of Aras, was another who already praised the jurist for ending the operation.

The name of procurator, however, is resisted by the government. He was considered “missing” by PT members and allies during the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

In 2022, Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), today leader of the government in Congress, called Aras “Bolsonaro’s servant” for not proceeding, at the time, with complaints made by the CPI of Covid against the president.

Also last year, representatives of Psol and the filed a request for impeachment of Aras. In the action, they classified the performance as “subservient to the President of the Republic”.