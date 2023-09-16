Petista said that leveraging the interests of developing countries in the area is one of the objectives of his management at the head of the bloc

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Saturday (September 16, 2023) that he will propose the creation of a working group on science, technology and innovation when he holds the presidency of the G20. According to him, the objective is to boost the interests of developing countries in the area. He made the statement in a speech at the General Debate of the G77 + China Summit, in Cuba.

“In the Brazilian presidency of the G20, we will propose the creation of a science, technology and innovation working group to leverage the interests of developing countries in this field”he said.

Watch (7min24s):

The proposal is in line with what the president said would be the priorities of his administration at the head of the bloc made up of the world’s largest economies. Are they:

Reform of global governance institutions;

Social inclusion and combating hunger;

Energy transition and sustainable development in 3 aspects: social, economic and environmental.

In early September, Lula participated in the annual G20 summit in India, where a symbolic handover ceremony for the group’s presidency was held. Brazil takes over the position in December. The term of office is 1 year.

In a speech at the ceremony, the president presented the motto that Brazil will adopt for its administration: “Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet”.

He also said that Brazil intends to organize its work around 3 guidelines that include integrating political and financial discussions, listening to society and avoiding geopolitical issues “hijack the discussion agenda” of the various G20 instances.

According to the president, two task forces will also be created: the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty and the Global Mobilization against Climate Change.

The G20

The Group of Twenty is made up of the 19 most industrialized countries in the world plus the European Union. According to information on the official page of the 2023 summit, the bloc represents around 85% of the world’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product), more than 75% of global trade and accounts for 60% of the planet’s population.

The group is considered the main global forum for international economic and financial cooperation, with the capacity to influence the agenda of international organizations, governments, the private sector and civil society.

The bloc was created in 1999, in response to the Asian financial crisis. At first, it brought together only economic ministers and central bank presidents from member countries to discuss global economic and financial issues.

From 2008 onwards, with a new global financial crisis, the group began to hold summits with heads of State and Government and began to be seen as the main forum for international economic cooperation.