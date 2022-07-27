Amid an attempt to gain support from part of the party, former president will honor former allies

the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, will participate next Saturday (30.Jul.2022) in the MDB Convention of Ceará. The PT broke with the PDT and decided to release state deputy Elmano de Freitas to the state executive. Lula’s presence is also a deference to a part of the party that supports his candidacy, led in the state by former Senate president Eunício Oliveira.

The PT wanted to support the reelection of the current governor Izolda Cela (PDT), but the PDT state directorate preferred to launch the former mayor of Fortaleza, Roberto Cláudio. He had the support of the pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic Ciro Gomes, president of the PDT state directory, the president of the legend, Carlos Lupi, and the mayor of the capital of Ceará, José Sarto. Cela, in turn, was supported by former governor Camilo Santana (PT).

Eunício told the Power 360 that support for Elmano was sealed at a dinner with Lula and Camilo on Sunday (24.Jul.2022) in São Paulo. At the time, the PT said that Ceará had “turned priority”.

The convention will confirm the name of Elmano for the government of Ceará and that of Camilo for the Senate. The runner-up on the plate will be defined until the day of the event, according to Eunício. The former senator will run for the Chamber of Deputies. He intends to become viable to run for the presidency of the House, if elected.

Lula’s trip to the convention also takes place at the moment when a wing of the MDB, of which Eunício is a member, tries to reverse the candidacy of senator Simone Tebet for the Presidency of the Republic.

Last week, party chiefs from 11 states declared their support for Lula despite Tebet’s candidacy. The group met with PT in São Paulo on July 18 and tried to change the rules of the national convention, which will be held on Wednesday (July 27, 2022).

The president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Minister Edson Fachin, also denied this Tuesday (26.Jul.2022) a request by this wing of the MDB to suspend the party’s convention. The delegate from Alagoas at the Hugo Wanderley Caju party convention had asked on Monday (July 25) for the suspension, arguing that the Zoom platform, which will be used at the event, does not guarantee the secrecy of the vote.