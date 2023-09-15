President leaves for Havana this Friday, for the G77 summit meeting; China was invited

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) leaves this Friday (September 15, 2023) for Havana, capital of Cuba, to participate in the G77 Summit, an event that will bring together developing countries. Afterwards, he will head to New York, in the United States, for the UN General Assembly.

The G77 was created in 1964, with 77 countries. It was expanded and, today, is made up of 134 developing nations from the global south belonging to Asia, Africa and Latin America. In 1990, China joined the bloc.

This year, under the Cuban presidency, the meeting will have the theme “Current Development Challenges: Role of Science, Technology and Innovation”.

“The group does not have as much participation in topics more directly linked to politics, security. The most active activity is in the economic and social issues of the United Nations. It is a way for developing countries to acquire greater bargaining power.”spoke the Secretary of Multilateral Political Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Carlos Márcio Cozendey.

Declaration in Cuba

In a conversation with a journalist, on Thursday (September 14), to detail the trip, the director of the Department of Science, Technology and Intellectual Property of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Minister Luciano Mazza, outlined the terms of the declaration that must be approved by the heads of state participating in the meeting over the weekend.

According to Mazza, the terms of the declaration were negotiated, practically in full, in New York and approved in advance by the allegations, at the beginning of this week. The director showed that among the various points that will be included in the declaration, the development and strengthening of South-South cooperation must be the basis of exchange within the bloc.

“There are a series of concerns such as encouraging and immobilizing mechanisms, institutions and programs to improve South-South Cooperation between developing countries, even those that already exist, as they need to be strengthened.”

In the director’s view, Brazil has a particularly relevant role. “Considering that among these countries, Brazil is one of those with relevant capabilities and structure in its national system of science, technology and innovations. So, you are able to make your contribution to this process.”

The declaration must also establish September 16 as Science, Technology and Innovation Day in the global south. And it is also expected that ministers from the bloc’s area will meet every 3 years to emphasize the countries’ cooperation on these issues.

Cuba

Cuba assumed the presidency of the G77 in January this year. The country chose the following as the central themes of its management:

the consolidation of the unity of influence of developing countries in multilateral negotiations, including on issues relating to climate change;

promoting international solidarity and cooperation in the context of post-pandemic recovery; It is

the impetus for reform of international financial governance.

The change of presidency of the G77 will take place in January 2024, when Uganda will assume the post.

Sanctions on Cuba

During a briefing for journalists, Cozendey spoke about the treatment given to Cuba in multilateral global governance forums.

He ratified Brazil’s position in condemning unilateral sanctions on Cuba several decades ago. “The countries that adopted unilateral sanctions against Cuba did not achieve their objectives, however, they created enormous difficulties for the Cuban population. So, like other countries in the region, we traditionally have a very critical position towards this regime”.

With information from Brazil Agency.