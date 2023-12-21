The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and the 1st lady Janja will participate in “Natal dos Catadores” on Friday (Dec 22, 2023), starting at 10am, at the Mané Garrincha stadium, in Brasília. The action is an initiative of the National Association of Recyclable Material Collectors and will be the closing ceremony of the 10th edition of Expocatadores. The ruler has maintained the tradition since assuming the presidency for the first time in 2003. During the years he was out of office, he continued to attend the celebration, except when he was in prison and during the pandemic.