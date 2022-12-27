(Reuters) –

The future Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, announced that the transition team will go to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to ask for the suspension of carrying weapons in the Federal District for the next few days as a reinforcement of security for the inauguration of Luiz Inácio Inácio Lula da Silva, which takes place on Sunday.

“We are going to ask Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who is the rapporteur of the inquiry into anti-democratic acts (at the Supreme Court), that he suspend the carrying of firearms in the Federal District between tomorrow (Wednesday) and January 2 or 3”, said Dino in conversation with journalists this Tuesday.

“The objective is that even people who hold authorizations, carrying, for example CACs, have this suspension by court order, so that it is configured that any carrying in this period will be considered a crime.”

After a tense campaign and with episodes of violence, the issue of security in the inauguration gained even more relevance after the arrest on Saturday of a supporter of current President Jair Bolsonaro who confessed to having participated in a plan to detonate a bomb in Brasília – the police picked up an explosive device near the airport.

The objective, according to the detainee’s statement to the police, was to provoke chaos that would motivate an intervention by the Armed Forces to prevent Lula’s return to power. Weapons were seized from the suspect. He held a registration as CAC, the acronym for gun hunters, shooters and collectors, a group that has grown exponentially spurred on by the Bolsonaro government’s pro-gun legal measures.

Earlier, Dino had told journalists that the president-elect will only decide on Sunday whether he will carry out the traditional parade in an open car in Brasília or opt for a closed, armored vehicle.

According to the future minister, the final decision, which should take place around noon, will take into account security and climate issues – according to the weather forecast, there is a possibility of rain on Sunday in the federal capital, where the ceremonies will take place. of possession begin in the afternoon.

“Lula’s inauguration script is maintained,” said Dino, who added that Lula will have “a menu of options” at his disposal and highlighted that all Military Police personnel in the Federal District will be active on Sunday.

Dino made the statements in the morning at a press conference in Brasília, alongside the future minister of Defense, José Múcio, and the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB).

(Reporting by Flávia MarreiroEditing by Alexandre Caverni)