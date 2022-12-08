Elected government will need to edit PM to revoke or change current text; then Congress will need to vote on the bill

the president elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silv(PT) will need a bill to restructure the Auxílio Brasil and, consequently, change the name of the social program, which should be renamed Bolsa Família.

Created by Law 14,284 of December 29, 2021, the granting of the benefit underwent changes in the government of the current president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). One of these changes was in the name of the program. Previously, in the Lula government, Bolsa Família was created by Law 10,836 of January 9, 2004.

The regulation of the characteristics of the program –if it undergoes alterations– can be made by decree, a quick mechanism and under the competence of the president. However, the names of the benefits and their designations come from the law.

The elected government, then, needs to issue a Provisional Measure (MP) in early January amending or revoking the current law. After that, it is necessary to concentrate efforts in the National Congress to approve the new text by simple majority.

He was so in January 2021, in the government of Jair Bolsonaro:

The quorum (minimum presence) to vote on an ordinary bill is an absolute majority, that is, 257 deputies. To approve the project, a simple majority of votes is required, in a single round.