Antônio Corrêa de Lacerda says that the new government should split the current superministry of the Economy and use the State as a growth inducer

The president of Cofecon (Federal Economy Council), Antônio Corrêa de Lacerda, who is part of the transitional government’s Planning, Budget and Management group, stated that the next government will not have a new “Ipiranga gas station” in charge of the Treasury, in reference to the current Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes.

According to Lacerda, the administration of the president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) should divide the current superministery of Economy into 3 different folders🇧🇷 “The person who will carry out the economic policy is not a superminister. There will be 3 economic area ministries […] and they will have to interact”said in an interview published this Saturday (3.Dec.2022) by the newspaper The State of S. Paulo🇧🇷

In the economist’s assessment, the market is still anxious for the announcement by the Minister of Finance because it is still using the “software” of the Bolsonaro government, which, according to him, has a “Fuel station” as Minister of Economy. The current president was elected in 2018 with the motto that he would give Guedes autonomy and have him as the north to guide the economy. “Our process is reversed”stated Lacerda.

Lacerda highlighted the reinsertion of industrial policy as one of the priorities of the new government and said that the group is focused on “reorganization” of the Ministry of Planning, currently merged into the portfolio commanded by Guedes. The intention, according to him, is to make it one of the engines of Brazilian economic growth and to prioritize the combating hunger and stimulating employment and income.

“The government that will take over has a very clear vision of the role of the State, of Planning. Unlike the current government, which advocates a minimal State, we understand that the State has a fundamental role as a guide and coordinator of the process”said the economist.

Lacerda also defended a new fiscal rule that “take account of the sustainability of the relationship between debt and GDP” and contribute to a reduction in the Brazilian indebtedness. “The spending ceiling collapsed. And it hasn’t collapsed now in the transition. It collapsed at least 4 years ago. […] The way out will be to create a system that allows the State to make economic policy”, said Lacerda.

In addition to the president of Cofecon, the group of Planning, Budget and Management is also composed of the federal deputy Enio Verri (PT-PR), by the economist and professor at UFRJ (Federal University of Rio de Janeiro) Esther Dweck and by the economist and former president of the Perseu Foundation Abramo Márcio Pochmann.

The name of the former Secretary of Finance of Goiás, Ana Carla Abrão Costa, 53 years old, is being quoted by Lula to take over the Ministry of Planning. In addition to her, economists Pérsio Arida and André Lara Resende are considered to take over the portfolio. Both are favorites for the job. However, if they do not accept, the idea of ​​Lula’s transition team is to indicate a woman with a liberal bias to attract public banks.