The Social Communication Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic confirmed this Tuesday (5) to the EFE agency that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will not attend the inauguration of the new president of Argentina, Javier Milei, next Sunday (10) . The representative of the Brazilian government at the ceremony will be Chancellor Mauro Vieira.

During the campaign, Milei, who is a friend of former president Jair Bolsonaro and his family, called Lula a “communist” and “corrupt” and said he did not intend to meet with him if elected. He also accused him of helping the campaign of his opponent, Peronist Sergio Massa.

After the victory on November 19, however, the tone in this relationship became milder. Lula released a note in which, although without mentioning Milei’s name, she wished “good luck” to the libertarian’s future government.

“Democracy is the voice of the people, and it must always be respected. My congratulations to Argentine institutions for conducting the electoral process and to the Argentine people who participated in the electoral day in an orderly and peaceful manner”, said Lula on X.

“I wish the new government good luck and success. Argentina is a great country and deserves all our respect. Brazil will always be available to work together with our Argentine brothers”, said Lula.

A week after Milei’s victory, her future chancellor, Diana Mondino, met with Vieira in Brasília.

Furthermore, Milei sent a letter to Lula, highlighting the desire to “build ties” and inviting him to the inauguration – at which Bolsonaro, also invited by the economist, will be present.

Another sign of rapprochement was the announcement that Peronist Daniel Scioli will continue to be Argentina’s ambassador to Brazil, which was interpreted as a sign that Milei intends to facilitate dialogue with the PT member.