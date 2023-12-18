Leader of the Government in the Senate states that the president declared that he had no intention of dismembering the portfolio after Dino left for the STF

The leader of the Government in the Senate, senator Jacques Wagner (PT-BA), stated this Monday (18.dec.2023) that the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will not dismember the Ministry of Justice and Public Security with the departure of Minister Flávio Dino from office. According to the leader, the information was given to him by the president in the last 24 hours.

“I asked objectively, and he already told me that he doesn’t intend to share”said Wagner in conversation with journalists.

The separation of the ministry was considered at the beginning of the government, but Lula gave up the idea at the request of Dino, who will leave his position as Minister of State in February 2024 to take up a position in the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

Wagner did not want to reveal the name of the next Minister of Justice. According to him, the president is still defining the succession. “The President of the Republic will not appoint someone under pressure”he declared.

With information from Brazil Agency.