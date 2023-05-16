Final report of the proposal does not establish criminalization of the President of the Republic

The final text of the rapporteur for the new fiscal framework in the Chamber of Deputies, Claudio Cajado (PP-BA), presented on Monday night (15.May.2023), does not establish criminalization of the President of the Republic in case of non-compliance with the tax rule. The proposal as it stands gives more comfort to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) compared to the current rule, known as a spending cap. Nowhere in the report presented is there any mention of possible punishments for the Chief Executive.