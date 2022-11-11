Governor-elect in Bahia believes that the bloc of parties will not change its behavior “from one year to the next”

The governor-elect of Bahia, Jerome Rodrigues (PT), stated that the president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) will not be able to “arrive and slap the table” Centrão, in reference to the attempt to negotiate with Congress.

“During the Lula and Dilma administrations, we began to build a culture, a new way of doing politics without a submissive or blackmailing role for the Legislature. But the center will not change its behavior from one year to the next. The behavior of the center is conceptual, it is that one there. We are the ones who have to evolve, but that doesn’t happen in 4 years. Lula won’t be able to come and slap the table because it’s not like that”said in an interview with the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo🇧🇷

Regarding the rapporteur’s amendments, Jerônimo said that Lula made it clear that he is four years old and cannot spend energy on issues that are not structuring. “He knows how difficult it is, from one moment to the next, to resolve how something works with Congress. He will not be able, by force, to solve problems like the secret budget”.

On Thursday (10.Nov.2022), the Power 360 showed that PT’s political group changed its strategy on the rapporteur’s amendments. Now, they focus on a negotiated exit with the presidents of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

Jerônimo also spoke about the demonstrations of people against the results of the elections, which expanded throughout the country, including in Bahia. For him, the acts are the result of the posture of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), which “created an environment of crisis”, “2 Brazils” and the idea that the Brazilian flag “and from one [lado]🇧🇷

“The president must have the responsibility to work to unify the country. I am very sure that what they are preaching will not happen in Brazil, but these demonstrations are irresponsible, brutal and very ignorant”said.

Jerônimo Rodrigues was elected in the 2nd round of the elections. He ran for governor of Bahia as an unknown candidate, against the former mayor of the Bahian capital, Salvador, ACM Neto (Brazil Union). He will be the 5th consecutive PT governor of the state.